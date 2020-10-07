De De Pyaar De Shooting Locations: Know Where The Rom-com Film Was Shot

De De Pyaar De is a romantic-comedy that released in 2019. The movie was directed by Akiv Ali and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Kaur. The movie was got famous for its storyline and also for the scenic locations it was shot at. Read ahead to know more about the filming locations of De De Pyaar De.

Here are shooting locations of De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De was shot in multiple locations not only within the country but also out abroad. The main shooting locations were London and Himachal Pradesh. The scenic locations that these places offered were truly utilised well in the movie.

Also read | Where Was 'Enola Holmes' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations Of Netflix Movie

Neeralaya Resort, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

The beautiful hillside resort that was shown in the movie De De Pyaar De is called Neeralaya Resort which is situated Kullu in the state of Himachal Pradesh. It is an absolutely scenic site and attracts many tourists from across the country and the world. According to Fireforty.com, the river Beas flows from behind this resort.

Also read | Where Was 'The Equalizer 2' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Locations

Leeds Castle, Kent, England

According to IMDB, one of the most picturesque shooting locations of De De Pyaar De is the Leeds Castle situated at Kent, England. The castle has provided some excellent shots in the film. Some other movies like Rustom, Lady Jane among others were shot here.

Also read | 'Schitt's Creek' Filming Locations: Here Are Prime Shooting Locations Of The Series

Tower Bridge, London

Tower Bridge, located in London, is one of the most famous tourist places in London. The iconic bridge has been the filming location for many movies as well. The bridge lights up with colourful lights in the evening, making it a beautiful sight to behold. This bridge, too, was one of the major shooting locations of De De Pyaar De. Series like Killing Eve and movies like Paddington 2 and Mission Impossible have been shot here.

The play of the movie De De Pyaar De revolves around a 50-year-old man, living alone, who falls in love with aa 26-year-old girl and wishes to marry her. But he had not divorced his wife yet due to unforeseeable circumstances. When he takes his girlfriend to meet his parents and how they react to it and what unfolds in his life after that is something one must much watch the movie for.

Image courtesy- @dedepyaarde Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.