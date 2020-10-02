Where Was 'The Equalizer 2' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Locations

The 2018 action thriller The Equalizer 2 was fervently welcomed by the fans. Helmed by director Antoine Fuqua, the film was the sequel of the 2014 film The Equalizer, which had created quite an impression on viewers. The Equalizer 2 had an ensemble cast which included extremely talented actors such as Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, Bill Pullman, and Orson Bean. However, aside from a cast filled with talented actors and a gripping storyline, the movie also featured some stunning filming locations. Read on to find out, “Where was The Equalizer 2 filmed?

The Equalizer 2 filming locations

Where was The Equalizer 2 filmed?

The gripping storyline of the 2018 film is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. A report on Express, reveals that the movie’s principal photography was also done in Boston. The filming had reportedly begun in the South End area of Boston, Massachusetts, on September 14, 2017.

The foundation for Boston’s South End was laid in 1849, and the neighbourhood was built on tidal marshes. It formed one of the major The Equalizer 2 filming locations unlike in the first film, which used other locations in the Boston area. The Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn, Massachusetts was also The Equalizer 2 shooting location. Massachusetts’ Lynn Shore Drive is a historic oceanfront parkway made of a two-lane road, parkland, a seaside pedestrian esplanade, and a seawall. The drive looks stunning as it borders the Atlantic Ocean coastline, following the upland boundary of the adjoining Lynn Shore Reservation.

The Equalizer 2: About the film

The Equalizer 2 follows the retired United States Marine and ex-DIA agent Robert McCall (Denzel Washington). McCall sets out on a path of revenge after his close friend is murdered. This 2018 film is the fourth collaboration between Washington and the director Antoine Fuqua. They had previously worked together in Training Day (2001), The Equalizer, and The Magnificent Seven (2016). The filmmakers were so confident that the film would do well, that talks on creating a sequel for the film started even before the first installment was released in 2014.

The Equalizer 2 movie review

Fans on Twitter have certainly enjoyed the film. But, on its IMDb page, the film has received only 6.7 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the film has secured only 61 per cent in Audience score.

You want to know why I love The Equalizer? Because the good guy did not take one L!!! He destroyed the bad guys all movie, and he outsmarted them. — IG: @DownSetEat (@Close2myDreams) September 30, 2020

This is EXACTLY why I love that movie! pic.twitter.com/8kje27l517 — FlirtQueen (@tnicolewrites) October 1, 2020

Watching this GREAT Denzel Washington movie!🎭👏



"The Equalizer" (2014) pic.twitter.com/PGv9TSTGSi — ☯️𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚃𝚊𝚘 𝚘𝚏 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖☯️ (@Starscream35) September 30, 2020

