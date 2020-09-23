Where Was 'Enola Holmes' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations Of Netflix Movie

Netflix released its latest movie Enola Holmes today. The adventure movie based on Sherlock Holmes little sister Enola Holmes is being received well by the audiences all over the world. The movie features Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role of Enola Holmes. While Sherlock Holmes is played by Henry Cavill. A lot of people have been wondering about the Enola Holmes filming locations. For all the people who are curious about where was Enola Holmes filmed, here is everything you need to know about it

Where was Enola Holmes filmed?

Benthall Hall, Shropshire

According to a report by Radio Times, Enola Holmes shooting locations have been spread around England. Shropshire’s Benthall Hall was used to film exterior scenes of Holmes family estate Ferndell Hall. In Enola Holmes on Netflix, the estate looks a bit untidy and covered with greenery. Whereas in reality a lot of efforts were taken to make it look overgrown.

West Horsley Place, East Sussex

The interior locations of Holmes family estate were filmed at West Horsley Place, East Sussex. The actual property is visited by Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I. A lot of efforts went in creating Eudoria’s bedroom said production designer Michael Carlin.

Luton Hoo

London’s East End was created at Luton Hoo for the movie. The scenes where Enola fights Viscount Tewkesbury’s wearing assassin, Linthorn were filmed here. Carlin said that they created East End among the outbuildings at Luton Hoo where Enola encounters poverty for the first time.

Arley Railway Station

The scenes from the film at the railway station where Enola meets her brothers are filmed at Arley Railway Station. The scenes are also visible in the trailer of Enola Holmes. The railway station is a heritage steam railway site on the Severn Valley Railway line in Worcestershire.

Hatfield House

The home of Viscount Tewkesbury is shown in the movie as Basilwether house. In reality, it is actually filmed at Hatfield House. The house is a large property Hertfordshire. It is also home to the Rainbow Portrait, the most famous Tudor painting of Elizabeth I. Other Enola Holmes shooting locations include The HM Treasury building, Royal Naval College Greenwich, among others.

