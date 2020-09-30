'Schitt's Creek' Filming Locations: Here Are Prime Shooting Locations Of The Series

Schitt’s Creek is one of the most popular sitcoms that has originated from the Canadian TV industry. The show is also known for its amazing shooting locations. Schitt’s Creek filming location has been one of the most asked questions lately. So we have listed down all the filming locations of the popular series.

Schitt's Creek Filming locations

Different seasons of the show have been shot at different locations. According to Narcity, the first two seasons’ interior scenes were shot at Pinewood Toronto Studios in Toronto. Later, the interior shooting location was shifted to Dufferin Gate Studios in Toronto. But the fans have specific questions like “Where is the motel in Schitt's Creek filmed?”, “Where was Season 6 Episode 1 of Schitt's Creek filmed?” and “Where is the town of Schitt's Creek located?” Thus we have picked up these questions and answered them separately. Here are the shooting locations of Schitt’s Creek.

Where is the motel in Schitt's Creek filmed?

The Emmy winning show Schitt’s Creek featured a motel in a number of its episodes. Many fans of the show are curious to know if the motel is a real location or not. They might be happy to know that its real and located in Canada. As reported by Orangeville.com, the exact location of the motel is Hockley Road in Orangeville, Ontario, and it was featured in all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek. The property is owned by Jesse Tipping. The house is a popular property that has also served home to popular figures like Jamal Murray and Kyle Alexander before they turned into pro basketball players.

Where was Season 6 Episode 1 of Schitt's Creek filmed?

Episode one of the latest seasons of Schitt’s Creek was shot was in Levy's hometown of Toronto, Canada. A number of shooting locations of the series are in Canada. Studios including Dufferin Gate Studios, Pinewood Toronto Studios and Revival Studios were also used to shoot major chunks of interior shots of the series.

Where is the town of Schitt's Creek located?

Many fans also want to know about the town that is shown in Schitt’s Creek. As most of the shooting locations of the show lie in Canada, this is no exception. According to Hollywood Reporter, a town called Greenwood located in Ontario has been shown as Schitt's Creek in this series.

