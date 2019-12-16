December 16: Everything You Need To Know About This 2002 Release

The film 16 December hit the silver screens on March 22, 2002. Directed by Mani Shankar, the film stars Danny Denzongpa, Gulshan Grover and Milind Soman in lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around a team of Indian intelligence agents who race against time to renegade a Pakistani terrorist. The terrorist is set to detonate a nuclear weapon in Delhi. Milind Soman essays the character of Vikram, Gulshan Grover plays the antagonist Dost Khan while Danny Denzongpa plays Vir Vijay Singh.

Indian Revenue Service Officers Major General Vir Vijay Singh, Vikram, Sheeba and Victor belonging to the Department of Revenue Intelligence. They have been wrongly implicated in the killing of their corrupt superior officer and removed from service and then later get hired by the Chief of some company to investigate a series of Money Launderings. Through multiple encounters, they discover that the money is being transferred to a Swiss Bank account.

With more investigation, they find out that a terrorist Dost Khan has managed to smuggle a Russian-made nuclear bomb in India. He plans to detonate the bomb on December 16. December 16, 1971, was the day that India won a war against Pakistan. The timeline of this film is set in 2001, 30 years after that war. December 16 is also celebrated as the victory day for Bangladesh, commemorating the day Pakistan signed the document of Liberation of Bangladesh. Although Pakistan surrendered during 1971, some bitter soldiers assemble later and form different groups to carry out terrorist attacks against India.

When the team works hard to find out more details about the plan, Vir Vijay Singh plans to find out the location of the bomb through Remote Radiation Sensors. After being overpowered, Dost Khan sets the bomb to explode in a few minutes. Adopting a novel way to fight this, the team chooses to talk it out with Dost Khan. Will they manage to talk him out of it and defuse the bomb in time?

