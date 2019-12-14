Movies To Watch This Weekend: Mardaani 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, And Others

Friday marks the start of the weekend. While the world spends the day by catching-up with their close friends and loved ones, Bollywood prefers celebrating Friday by engaging with their audience in the form of movies. Friday in India is mostly known for new movie releases. Reportedly, the tradition of releasing movies on Friday is borrowed from the Americans in the late 80s. These movies released on December 13, that is Friday, will be an entertaining watch for you and your family. Read to know more about these films:

Bollywood movies to watch this weekend

Mardaani 2

The movie, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead, is the sequel to her 2014 hit movie of the same name. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the movie narrates the tale of Shivani Shivaji Rao, a police inspector in search of a perpetrator, who finds pleasure by torturing and maligning women. Released on December 13, 2019, the movie is applauded by the critics and audience alike.

Here is what Taran Adarsh has to say about Mardaani 2:

#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Worthy follow up to #Mardaani... Relevant. Intense. Hard hitting... Excellent finale... Rani outstanding, enacts her part with aplomb... Vishal Jethwa - the antagonist - terrific... Strongly recommended! #Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/InbVk4IF4d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

The Body

The movie, starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, is reportedly based on a Spanish film of the same name. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie narrates the tale of a husband who concocts a plan to attack his wife under the influence of his lover. The trailer of the upcoming movie has amped the expectations of the audience.

Check out the official trailer of The Body:

Jumanji: The Next Level

The movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in the lead is the fourth installment of the Jumanji series. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the movie brings back the gang that entertained the audiences in the previous franchises. The trailer of the recently released movie has received a warm reception from the audience, and the film is reportedly raking in big numbers at the Box office. Jumanji: The Next Level is a perfect film to watch with your family this weekend.

Check out the trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level:

