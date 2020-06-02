Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal & Ananya Panday Give Recommendation For Tuesday Watchlist

Recently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal gave a sneak peek into their Tuesday watchlists as they recommended some exceptional films to watch on the story session of their social media handles. Deepika Padukone is on Ben Affleck's The Town, while Vicky Kaushal is watching Oscar-winning film Joker. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is strongly recommending to watch a comedy-drama flick, Eighth Grade.

Deepika, Vicky and Ananya's Tuesday watchlist

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone shared a picture, which featured the official poster of The Town. While tagging the director of the film, Ben Affleck, Deepika Padukone added a GIF, which read, 'Watch It Now'. The crime-thriller is available on the OTT platform Netflix. Well, if Deepika Padukone fans want to consider her recommendation, they can catch the film on Netflix.

On the other side, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a short video of the Oscar-winning film Joker on his story session. While the video is on in the background, he wrote JOKER on the screen. The American psychological thriller film is directed by Todd Phillips and features Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. Anyone can watch Joker on YouTube after buying it on rent.

Joining the bandwagon, Ananya Panday also gave a sneak peek into her Tuesday watchlist. Ananya Panday shared the official poster of a Hollywood film, Eighth Grade. As Ananya found it 'relatable', she requested her followers to watch it once. Eighth Grade is a 2018 release directed by Bo Burnham. The movie is available for rent on YouTube.

Deepika, Ananya and Vicky's quarantine

Apart from binge-watching films and series, the actors keep their fans and followers updated with their whereabouts. They have often given a sneak-peek into their quarantine and entertained fans on the internet with their quirky sense of humour. Ananya Panday's media feed suggested that the SOTY 2 actor is polishing her skills amid the lockdown, as she often posed while cooking or painting. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has recalled her old days, as she has posted many throwback pictures. On the other side, Vicky Kaushal has participated in many cause and fund-raising campaigns to provide support to the needy people during this pandemic situation.

