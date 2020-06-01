Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Padmaavat' Set Many BO Records Upon Its Release

Deepika Padukone's movies have more or less charmed and surprised the masses with each release. Deepika Padukone's movies include Padmaavat, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Race 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and many more. Padukone's 2018 film Padmaavat broke many records and won multiple awards, accolades, and nominations. Listed below are some of the Box Office records Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat set in 2018.

Box Office records Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat set in 2018

Padmaavat took viewers into the happily married lives of the Rajput king, Maharawal Ratan Singh and Rani Padmaavati. Life was smooth for them until the Sultan, Alauddin Khilji called a war on them due to his obsession with Singh's wife and queen, Padmaavati. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali took a storm at the box-office. Deepika Padukone had reportedly predicted the film would have an "earth-shattering box office performance" and many analysts were surprised to see the film do the same.

The film hit the screens on 25th January 2018 and had an astounding buzz to it even before its release. The film as much as it was loved by the masses did face many obstacles on its way. The controversies surrounding it made many trade analysts wonder if the film would break records and it actually did. The blockbuster film collected around ₹143 crores in just the first seven days. The film's overall box-office collection stands at ‎₹585 crores.

The film collected around ₹76.24 crores in just the weekend. The film also made a new record of being the highest single-day grosser in North America collecting ₹13.97 crores on January 27. The film's collection in North America surpassed that of PK. The film in Australia too crossed the lifetime collection of movies in its opening weekend itself.

Padmaavat became Padukone's seventh film to enter the 100 crore club. Deepika's other 100 crore films included Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Race 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. The popular film was Ranveer Singh's 3rd film to enter the 100 crore club back then. Singh later delivered other hits including Gully Boy which too made much news. On the other hand, Padmaavat was Shahid Kapoor's 1st film to enter the 100 crore club. Later on, Shahid won hearts and made numbers with his drama-filled flick, Kabir Singh.

