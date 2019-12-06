Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal Despite Refusing To Work With Him Earlier?

Deepika Padukone will reportedly be seen starring opposite actor Vicky Kaushal in an upcoming film. The film will allegedly be made by Karan Johar. This has been grabbing attention as Deepika Padukone reportedly said no to working with Vicky Kaushal when he was considered for a lead role in Padmaavat.

In the past, Deepika Padukone had refused to work with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal was allegedly the first choice for the character of Rawal Ratan Singh in the film Padmaavat. However, Deepika Padukone did not want to work with him as he was not a prominent face around that time. His pictures had started going viral on various social media platforms after his appearance in the film URI: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal also received a national award for his work in this film.

Deepika Padukone will be teaming up with Karan Johar for an upcoming film. According to a leading daily, the film is based on two couples who are facing problems in their marriage. Deepika Padukone is said to be one lead while the hunt for the other is still on. According to the report, for the male lead actor opposite Deepika, the makers are considering Vicky Kaushal or Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will be directed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is much-awaited

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a film, Chhapaak, which has been creating a lot of buzz lately. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Yogieaj Shetty. It will star actors like Vikrant Massey, Ankit Bisht, and Delzad Hiwale in important roles. Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti. It is a much-awaited film because of the offbeat premise. The first look of the film was released by the actor on her official social media handle.

