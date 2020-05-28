Vicky Kaushal Applauds Rudhraksh Jaiswal For His Performance In 'Extraction'

Netflix’s Extraction, which featured Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal, was well received by critics. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal took to his official social media handle and appreciated Jaiswal for his performance in the Netflix film. Read on to know more details:

Vicky Kaushal appreciates Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Vicky Kaushal has really liked the performance of Rudhraksh Jaiswal from his latest film Extraction. In the film, the child actor played the role of Ovi Mahajan. Kaushal took to his official Instagram account and commented on Rudhraksh Jaiswal’s Instagram post and said, “@rudhrakshjaiswal1 great work in Extraction. Keep shining Rudraksh.” Rudhraksh Jaiswal also posted a screenshot of this comment on his official Instagram. In the caption, the young actor wrote, “My Indian legendary idol @vickykaushal09 sir……. beyond belief ðŸ¤¯ I am speechless â¤ï¸#love #graditude”. Here is the post:

For the unversed, Extraction is a 2020 action thriller film. It is directed by Sam Hargrave and is written by Joe Russo based on a novel titled Ciudad. The film features actors like Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, and Pankaj Tripathi. It opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Vicky Kaushal recently has been frequently posting about his time in quarantine. He has been seen doing household chores like cooking and cleaning and was also seen teaching his fans how to flip a perfect omelet. He was even been talking about playing virtual games together with his fans through his social media handle.

In a post, he said that the amount of money generated from this activity will go to charity for people who are suffering from coronavirus lockdown. He captioned this post saying, “me! We’ll get to know each other, play some dumb charades and have a great evening. Sounds fun na? Promise you it will be! Now, to make this come true, all YOU have to do is log on to fankind.org/vicky and donate. Your contribution will help @give_india provide ration kits to daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families. And 3 lucky donors will hang out with me for a virtual games night!”

