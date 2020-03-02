Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The couple has given their fans some major goals with their several adorable pictures and movies together. Some of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's movies together include Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, etc. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fancy wedding in Italy has inspired many young couples to opt for destination weddings, small private weddings and much more. Here are some of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's perfect poses from their wedding that are perfect for this wedding season.

READ:Deepika Padukone Aces Various Cultural Dance Forms In Songs; 'Pinga' To 'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's perfect poses from their grand wedding

READ:Feels Wonderful To See Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Play Us: Romi Dev On '83'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding photos

READ:After 'Chhapaak'-'Tanhaji', Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone To Clash Again, Akshay Joins Too

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding photos: Various functions and sacred ceremonies in Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding photos not only went viral but also their entire wedding team got limelight overnight. The couple's grand wedding celebrations took place on a large scale. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's poses were perfect; they seemed to be so much in love and full of happiness. Deepika looked stunning while Ranveer charmed his fans with not just his spirit but smart attires as well.

READ:Adorable Pictures Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh That Are Too Cute To Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.