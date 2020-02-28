Deepika Padukone Aces Various Cultural Dance Forms In Songs; 'Pinga' To 'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Deepika Padukone is an exceptional performer with great elegance and poise. Over the years, fans have seen Deepika essaying various roles. Be it the role of a warrior princess in Bajirao Mastani or a responsible daughter in Piku, she has filled into the shoes of every character perfectly. Apart from her acting prowess, Deepika Padukone is an exceptional dancer too. She has performed various cultural dance forms like Lavni, Garba and many more in Bollywood movies. Here is a compilation of cultural dance forms performed by Deepika Padukone in the songs of her movies.

Pinga

Pinga is a folk song from the movie Bajirao Mastani. In the song, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra can be seen performing the traditional folk dance of Maharashtra i.e. Lavni. The song was a massive hit of the year.

Mohe Rang Do Laal

Mohe Rang Do Laal is another song from the 2015 blockbuster hit Bajrao Mastani. The song features Deepika Padukone performing Kathak dance form. The song was choreographed by Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Ghoomar

Ghoomar is a song from the 2018 epic drama Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone can be seen performing the traditional Rajasthani folk dance in the song. Ghoomar was performed by the Bhil tribe to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol is a song from the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela – RamLeela. The song features Deepika Padukone performing the traditional Gujarati folk dance called Garba. As per reports, the lehenga that Deepika Padukone wore in the song weighed over 30 kilograms.

