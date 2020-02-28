After 'Chhapaak'-'Tanhaji', Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone to clash again, Akshay joins too

With release dates turning extremely important, film clashes have often made headlines in Bollywood. Two sets of clashes this year, gave the massy film an edge over the ‘niche’ venture as Tanhaji; The Unsung Warrior did much better than Chhapaak, Street Dancer 3D took a lead over Panga. Even with Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship-Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the latter did better, perhaps for catering to a wider audience.

With two films cutting into each other’s business while releasing together, what would be the situation when three films release together? The stage is set for next Valentine’s Day, when three big films are gearing up for release.

While Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush's Atrangi Re and another three-actor lead cast of Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday had already announced 2021 Valentine’s Day for release, the latest to join on the date is Ajay Devgn. The actor confirmed on Friday that his remake of Tamil film Kaithi is also set to release on February 12, 2021.

The interesting bit is that Ajay and Deepika had made headlines for their clash earlier this year, with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turning out to be a blockbuster while Chhapaak failed to make an impact.

Deepika’s film, apart from their fresh cast, also is director Shakun Batra’s much-awaited return after the critically acclaimed Kapoor & Sons in 2016.

Akshay & clashes

Akshay, on the other hand, has been making headlines for his film clashes. He recently shifted the release date of his Bachchan Pandey in a goodwill gesture for Aamir Khan, to avoid a clash with Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020.

However, the Khiladi star is all set to lock horns with Salman Khan on Eid, with his Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It’d be interesting to see if someone agrees to make way so that there’s no triple clash at the box office on Valentine’s Day 2020.

