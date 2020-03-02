These Films Of Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan Are Proof Of Their Sizzling Chemistry

Some of the Bollywood jodis never fail to weave magic on-screen. The film industry has given fans many lovely on-screen couples who have enticed the audience with their infectious chemistry. One such duo is Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The two have collaborated in many films together and the fans have always lauded their camaraderie on the celluloid. The actors have also been part of the films which were critically acclaimed as well as proved to be a commercial hit at the box office. Here are the films which proved that fans will never get enough of Deepika and Saif's on-screen chemistry.

Infectious chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Love Aaj Kal

The film marks the first collaboration of the actors. The two shared an endearing camaraderie in this Imtiaz Ali directorial movie. The movie was also touted to be much ahead of its time. Needless to say, their effortless chemistry coupled with the unique plotline of the film still makes it a favourite amongst the movie-goers.

Cocktail

The film depicted their sultry chemistry in the most perfect manner. While Deepika essayed the role of the feisty Veronica, Saif played the flamboyant Gautam. Together, they set the big screen on fire. The movie is also touted to be one of the most successful films of their career.

Race 2

The film boasted of an ensemble cast but it was Deepika and Saif's camaraderie which shone throughout the film. The two weaved magic with their chemistry especially in the song, Beintahaa from the movie. The film was directed by Abbas Mastan. Reportedly, fans were upset when the two did not reprise their roles in the third instalment of the film.

Arakshan

The movie was based on corruption in the political and the educational sector of the nation. However, Deepika and Saif were once again paired romantically in the film. They shared some mushy and endearing moments in the film. Their track, Acha Lagta Hai is touted to be one of the best romantic soundtracks of all times.

Image Courtesy: Bollywood News India

