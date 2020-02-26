Deepika Padukone Or Rihanna: Who Aced The Alberta Ferretti Metallic Gown Better?

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, celebrities know how to up the glamour quotient for any and every event. And when it comes putting their best foot forward in terms of fashion, celebrities never fail to ace their looks. Top celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Rihanna, who are both equally fashion-forward and stylish, opted for a similar outfit giving it their own unique twist. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone and Rihanna’s metallic outfit that fans can take cues from.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked exquisite as she sported the Alberta Ferretti metallic gown. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as posed for a candid picture opting for block heels, hoop earrings, bold lips and dramatic eyes. Deepika Padukone had sported this look at Cannes Film Festival. Check out Deepika Padukone's picture here:

Also read | Times When Rihanna Looked Ravishing In Red; Check Out Her Pics Here

Rihanna

Rihanna looked stunning as she opted for the Alberta Ferretti metallic gown. Along with the sensuous outfit, Rihanna opted for strappy heels, hoop earrings, dewy makeup and wavy hair. Rihanna had sported the similar outfit for a photoshoot for a leading magazine. Check out Rihanna's gorgeous picture below.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Vs Taapsee Pannu: Who Styled The Shimmer Pants Like A Pro?

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Rihanna are fashion divas who are known to set trends with their sartorial choices. Be it a magazine cover, an airport look or a casual outing; fashion enthusiasts have always been awe-struck with their spectacular choice of outfits. It would be safe to say that Deepika Padukone and Rihanna are highly influential celebrities and fans are sure to imitate their style too.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Knows To How To Style The All-white Ensemble Just Right

Also read | Rihanna Received The President's Award; Here's Her Other Awards & Accolades Over The Years

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram, Rihanna Instagram