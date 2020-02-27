Here Are Saif Ali Khan's Memorable Scenes From The Romantic Comedy 'Hum Tum'; See

Hum Tum is a romantic comedy film revolving around two people who meet several times before realizing their feelings for each other. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, this 2004 film is directed by Kunal Kohli. The film depicts the tale of a simple girl and a quirky and flirty guy, who are destined to be together.

Rhea(Mukerji) undergoes drastic changes in her life from losing her husband Sameer (Abhishek Bachchan) to getting back on her feet again, before reuniting with the successful cartoonist Karan. Filled with adorable and funny moments, Hum Tum is worth watching. Therefore, we have compiled some of the film’s best scenes that you must check out:

Here are the best scenes starring Saif Ali Khan in Hum Tum

1. Hum and Tum’s first meeting

Karan tries to strike a conversation with Rhea, who looks quite serious. He thinks of an excuse and before he can ask to borrow a magazine, she asks for the same. Karan finds the right moment and asks her name. After some time, a hostess comes over and asks for their preference of beverage.

Karan uses the opportunity to woo Rhea and orders a cup of tea for her. However, she interrupts and asks for a coffee with brown sugar and two spoons of milk. He starts degrading women who drink tea and calls them traditional. Annoyed with his endless chit-chat, she puts on her headphones and sleeps.

2. Karan explores Amsterdam with Rhea

Rhea Prakash agrees to explore Amsterdam with Karan Kapoor. However, she gets disgusted by his flirtatious behaviour. She keeps taunting him for the same, while he enjoys them. He reveals about guys and how they want the same thing from every girl. She asks what if a girl does not believe them, he tells her that they cover it with a lie. It shocks Rhea and she calls him sick.

3. Karan tries to set her up with Mihir

Rhea gets to know the truth about Karan, who was trying to set her up with Mihir. He teams up with her mother to find a nice guy for Rhea. He found Mihir simple and boring like her, who falls in love with Diana and marries her. During their engagement ceremony, a drunk Diana reveals Rhea how Karan conspired to set her up with Mihir. This upsets her and she blames Karan for not asking what she wants.



