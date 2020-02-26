The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepika Padukone Inspired Work-wear Outfits That Are Must-have In Your Closet

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is fond of wearing formal outfits or work wears that looks amazing on her and also suits her personality. Check out her work wears:

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is not only a popular actor but also a stunning and stylish personality of the industry. With her satirical choices and acting skills, she has won the hearts of almost all the Indian cinema fans. Deepika has a huge fan base that loves her fashion sense and impeccable style.

Deepika is fond of wearing formal clothes or work-wears that look amazing on her and also suits her personality. You too can take fashion cues from Deepika and improve your office wardrobe.

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner Are Bringing The Polka Dots Back In Style

Update your work-wears style file with these Deepika Padukone's stylish looks:

Deepika is wearing a high-neck striped short dress with a belt complemented with a check overall. She ended her formal look with long socks and bellies with them. She looks stunning in her sleek hairstyle and a decent bag. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone styled this whole white formal wear amazingly with her statement sleeve shirt. She wore bell-bottom pants with the shirt and slightly curled her hair at the bottom. She complimented her work-wear with a box style small bag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Black Outfits You Must Check Out

The actor looks stunning in this whole black formal look. She wore a blazer and accessorized her look with long earrings. Her bell-bottom pants look amazing with her blazer and the black single handle bag just adds to the oomph.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Deepika looks perfect in this perfectly styled check work-wear with stunning glasses. She wore a blazer on a black top and a belt tied on the blazer. Her bell-bottom pants again made this formal look stunning.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone undoubtedly looks stunning in these stripes blue and white formal wear. She styles her work-wear with a blazer and bell-bottoms with them. Her look was enhanced with the orange bellies. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Here's When Deepika Padukone Channelled Her Inner Enchantress In Black Gowns; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR DEMANDS CP'S RESIGNATION
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
AZAM KHAN AND HIS SON SENT TO JAIL
FINAL SALUTE TO RATAN LAL
IVANKA TRUMP WEARS ROHIT BAL OUTFIT
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW