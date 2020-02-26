Deepika Padukone Inspired Work-wear Outfits That Are Must-have In Your Closet

Deepika Padukone is not only a popular actor but also a stunning and stylish personality of the industry. With her satirical choices and acting skills, she has won the hearts of almost all the Indian cinema fans. Deepika has a huge fan base that loves her fashion sense and impeccable style.

Deepika is fond of wearing formal clothes or work-wears that look amazing on her and also suits her personality. You too can take fashion cues from Deepika and improve your office wardrobe.

Update your work-wears style file with these Deepika Padukone's stylish looks:

Deepika is wearing a high-neck striped short dress with a belt complemented with a check overall. She ended her formal look with long socks and bellies with them. She looks stunning in her sleek hairstyle and a decent bag.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone styled this whole white formal wear amazingly with her statement sleeve shirt. She wore bell-bottom pants with the shirt and slightly curled her hair at the bottom. She complimented her work-wear with a box style small bag.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

The actor looks stunning in this whole black formal look. She wore a blazer and accessorized her look with long earrings. Her bell-bottom pants look amazing with her blazer and the black single handle bag just adds to the oomph.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika looks perfect in this perfectly styled check work-wear with stunning glasses. She wore a blazer on a black top and a belt tied on the blazer. Her bell-bottom pants again made this formal look stunning.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone undoubtedly looks stunning in these stripes blue and white formal wear. She styles her work-wear with a blazer and bell-bottoms with them. Her look was enhanced with the orange bellies.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

