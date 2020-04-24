Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Other Female Actors Who Donned Producer's Hat

Over the years, in Bollywood, several women have essayed strong real-life characters and brought forward many important stories of women that were needed to be shared. The Hindi film industry has seen a steady rise when it comes to women-centric films and with that, the film industry now has a huge number of female producers as well. Among which, there are several female actors who also donned the producers too. Take a look at a few of them.

Deepika Padukone

Produced: Chhapaak

After the blockbuster movie Padmaavat, the actor decided to produce Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone acted as well as co-produced the film with Meghna Gulzar. The plot of the movie is based on a true-life incident of Laksmi Agarwal, a girl who had survived an acid attack. In one of the interviews, Padukone said that her goal as a producer to enable films that need either a platform, a push or a voice.

Anushka Sharma

Produced: NH10, Phillauri, Pari and Bulbul

Anushka Sharma has earned a huge appreciation for her debut production NH10. She further produced more films like Phillauri in 2017 and Pari in 2018. She also produced Bulbul, which is a Netflix original and period horror film. The actor teamed up with her brother Karnesh and set up Clean Slate Films in the year 2014. In one of the interviews, she said that as a producer, she has always wanted to push the envelope and produce disruptive content that provokes thought or a conversation.

Kangana Ranaut

Produced: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

The historical film deals with the story of Rani Lakhsmibai, who refused to bow down when the East India Company tried to annex her kingdom. During the promotions of the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, fans saw Kangana speaking about her incompleteness she felt as an actor. She once said in an interview that she wanted to add more craft in the Indian film making.

Sonam Kapoor

Produced: Battle of Bittora

Considered as one of the finest actors in India, Sonam Kapoor has been a National Award Winner for her performance in Neerja. She worked as a producer in the film Battle of Bittora. Lately, Sonam has been away from the celluloid. Her fans are looking forward to seeing her very soon.

