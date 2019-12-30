This Is Where Bhuvan Bam Thinks Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Should Go On A Vacay Instead!

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to escape into the cold snowcapped mountains, they bumped into their industry friends Varun Dhavan and his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Anushka Sharma shared a picture of their cheerful meet-up. However, comedian and content creator Bhuvan Bum had a different and better suggestion for the two couples.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma And Others Show You How To Go Glam With Hoops

In the picture, it is seen that Virushka and Varun-Natasha are enjoying the cold weather in Gstaad in Switzerland. They are all huddled together alongside each other in the selfie clicked by Virat Kohli. To this Bhuvan Bam commented with the following funny words, “Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab! 😬❄️". Which meant that they could have stayed in Delhi as it is freezing in the capital and everyone could have enjoyed Chole Bhature( an Indian dish) and the cold weather here in the country. He suggestively mentions that travelling to Delhi would have been better for the two couple.

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's 'snowy' Holiday Pics Is Pure Couple Goals

The picture shared by Anushka is doing its rounds on the internet today. Another picture emerged of B-town sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan bumping into Varun Dhavan and posing together in the serene backdrop of the Swiss Alps together. Karisma Kapoor wrote, “See who we met ! ⛷💙 @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays.”

Also Read | Anushka Sharma-inspired Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

On the professional front

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. One the other hand Anushka Sharma’s next Priceless is in discussion with the makers. Virat Kohli is taking a break from his matches with the vacation.

Also Read | When Anushka Sharma Wanted Ranveer Singh To Star Opposite THIS Actor, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.