Deepika Padukone's Pic With Aamir Khan Gets Response From Ranveer, Fans Have A Request

Deepika Padukone has been on a spree of sharing throwback pictures in recent days. After posting photos from her childhood, some with her friends, one as a model and another from school, the actor sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a photo with Aamir Khan. The Cocktail star’s interesting anecdote on being awkward and not being offered food from him was the icing on the cake.

READ: Deepika Padukone Shares A Throwback Picture With Aamir Khan, Says 'I Was 13 & Awkward'

Now, even Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh reacted to the golden pic. The actor seemed to troll Deepika and wrote that it was a ‘major throwback indeed’, along with a laughing emoji.

Here’s the post

Fans of ‘DeepVeer’ felt that Ranveer was teasing his ladylove and reacted to the post with laugh with heart and laughing emojis. However, many had an interesting request for Ranveer. They also wanted him to post a similar snap of 'major throwback moment' that would leave them all gushing.

READ:Deepika Padukone Gives Glimpse Of What She Is Watching Now, Asks Fans To Check Out

Here are the reactions:

Not just Ranveer trolling Deepika, earlier the latter has also been on a trolling spree of her husband. Be it pasting the 'husband' sticker on him or joking how he sleeps for 20 hours a day, the couple’s fun acts had made headlines.

Deepika had earlier created an interesting ‘season’ of episodes on ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19.’ Cooking, making desserts, working out, enjoying juices and taking care of the skin were some of the ‘episodes’ on it.

On the other hand, Ranveer had poked fun at their quarantine with a Mickey-Minnie Mouse caricature on his love for food.

Meanwhile, the couple have pleged their contributions to various relief funds for the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ:Called 'Mr Perfectionist' By Fans, Here's Aamir Khan's Net Worth In 2020; Details Here

READ:Aamir Khan's Pic Shared By Daughter Ira Amid Lockdown; Family Watches Zayn's Debut Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.