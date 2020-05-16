Deepika Padukone Shares A Throwback Picture With Aamir Khan, Says 'I Was 13 & Awkward'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of herself when she was 13 years old. The picture also features a young Aamir Khan who sat beside the actor. Deepika Padukone has been sharing throwback pictures on her social media amid the lockdown with husband Ranveer Singh. Check out the picture she posted on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Gives Glimpse Of What She Is Watching Now, Asks Fans To Check Out

Deepika Padukone’s photos

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a picture that was taken 20 years ago. In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a dark coloured shirt and a pair of dark blue jeans. She sat on a sofa beside Aamir Khan as well as her family. Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone as well as sister Anisha Padukone can be seen in the picture,

ALSO READ: Called 'Mr Perfectionist' By Fans, Here's Aamir Khan's Net Worth In 2020; Details Here

In the post, Deepika Padukone mentions that when she met Aamir Khan she was just 13 years old. She even called herself ‘awkward’ as she posted the picture. She recalled that the actor was eating curd rice when she met him. Deepika Padukone mentioned that she was quite hungry when she met Aamir Khan, but he never offered her some of his food.

Deepika Padukone while posting the picture wrote, ‘Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.

I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...😄 #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Pic Shared By Daughter Ira Amid Lockdown; Family Watches Zayn's Debut Film

Deepika Padukone in quarantine

Deepika Padukone, like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound after the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. While quarantining with her husband Ranveer Singh, the actor revealed in an interview that she has been doing some cleaning and catching up on some workout. Ranveer Singh had revealed that Deepika Padukone has been making the most of her time in quarantine and teaching herself how to play the piano.

Deepika Padukone has revealed that she has been missing her sister Anisha Padukone while being in the lockdown. She shared an adorable picture with her and stated that she misses "squishing" her sister. She even revealed an adorable nickname that she calls her sister by — ‘peanut’.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others Collaborate For COVID-19 Fundraiser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.