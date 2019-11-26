Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Fumble Over Pronouncing Joaquin Phoenix And It's Relatable

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt recently starred in a chat show along with their peers in the likes of Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Deverakonda, and others, wherein they looked back at all their films, expressed opinions about the same and while the interview is worth a listen the funniest thing happened. Both Deepika & Alia fumbled over how to pronounce Joaquin Phoenix!

When speaking about grey characters, Alia Bhatt says that she is a selfish actor and she chooses characters that she wants to play. “I have to give vent to my selfish needs. I want to play a character for the heck of playing it. I don’t care whether she is a serial killer, abusive lady, a demure chick who goes mad, etc. I want to play those because I can’t be these characters in real life,” Alia says. She then cites Joker’s example but cannot pronounce the lead actor’s name. “Despite the controversy, there was a beautiful performance by ....,” the actress looks for words and while the others burst out laughing. Immediately, Ranveer Singh points at Deepika, to which she jokingly smacks him, and then fumbles on pronouncing his name.

Watch the video here:



Another incident:

Interestingly, during the interview, the Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone declared that Alia Bhatt is getting married but was soon to cover it up by saying that she just made it all up and laughed it out and swept it under the carpet.

On the professional front:

Deepika Padukone will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, alongside Vikrant Massey. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has a couple of projects in her kitty such as Takht, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiyawadi. Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, is basking the success of Bala that starred Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Ranveer Singh is gearing up the Kapil Dev biopic titled as '83

