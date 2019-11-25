Times Deepika Padukone Floored The Audience As Rani Padmaavati

Deepika Padukone has had a rollercoaster journey in Bollywood till now. From Om Shanti Om to Padmaavat, the actor has never lost her top slot ever since she set her foot in the Hindi film industry. while Padmaavat raised a lot of controversies,s Deepika was largely appreciated for her performance by critics and fans alike. Here are some of those moments from Padmaavat that gained her a lot of praise.

The Jauhar Scene

Though this is the final scene of the film, this is considered as the most special one in Padmaavat. Deepika is seen walking towards the Jauhar Kund to commit Jauhar along with several Rajput women in the scene. Describing the experience while shooting the sequence, the actor revealed to an entertainment portal that the Jauhar scene was the most special and challenging moment of her.

Rani Padmavati’s Ram reference

In another scene from the film, Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor’s Ratan Singh are having lunch in the verandah. The conversation between them is simple yet impactful. Expressing disbelief in Ratan’s thinking, Deepika says, “Ram ko bhi Kahan laga tha ki Raavan saadhu ke bhesh me aaega”. But in the next moment, after that, Sujan Singh announces that Khilji has accepted Ratan’s demands.

The Ghoomar Song

Deepika stunningly captures the elegance of the Rajput queen. According to reports, the actor has performed a total of 66 Ghoomar twirls with coordinated hands and feet movements for the song. That is just testimony to her desire for perfection.

Upcoming movies of Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar which will portray Deepika Padukone in the lead role by playing the role of Malti. The movie is based on the real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will hit theatres in the year 2020. Apart from this, she is also a part of the film '83 which is based on the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

