Deepika Padukone Hints At Alia Bhatt's Marriage, Then Brushes It Off By Laughing

A bunch of actors sat down for an interview with Anupama Chopra including Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, and others. During the interview, the Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone declared that Alia Bhatt is getting married but was soon to cover it up by saying that she just made it all up and laughed it out and swept it under the carpet.

During the interview with a YouTube channel named Film Companion, hosted by Anupama Chopra, the South actor Vijay Deverakonda was asked about which will be the actors that he would like to take advise from in Bollywood. The actor responded saying that he would get a piece of advice from a lot of people and also unveiled that he has had massive crushes on some of the people who were present with him for the interview.

Vijay confessed that he has been in love with some of the Bollywood actors like the two present with him which were Deepika and Alia. He further added that Deepika got married but, to which Deepika quickly added saying that Alia too is getting married. Shocked by the revelation, Alia asked Deepika that why would she make such a statement.

The Piku actor was quick enough to cover it all up and clarified saying that she just made it all up and laughed it off. Rumours had it that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's were getting married when a fake wedding card surfaced on the internet. However, Alia had laughed off the rumour.

Check out the whole interview here:

Recently both Alia and Ranbir were spotted spending a gala time at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's birthday and also according to the reports have been on multiple vacations together. The couple will be seen sharing the silver screen together in the movie titled Brahmastra which is expected to hit the box office in May 2020.

