Deepika Padukone Or Alia Bhatt: Who Slayed The All-black Leather Look?

A style that goes together with fall fashion, is the leather jackets. Black leather jackets are the most essential wardrobe pieces during the fall season. But now the trends have changed, leather is no longer just restricted to jackets but has taken over multiple different outfit styles. From skirts, crop tops to pants and even full-length dresses, leather is seen everywhere, especially in Bollywood. The gorgeous leading ladies of the industry, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were seen sporting an all-black leather look recently. Check out how the two divas sported a similar colour fabric in a very unique and glamorous way.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10 this year. Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted promoting the film in Mumbai wearing an all-black leather look. The star was sporting a faux leather by opting for a black blouse by We11Done with a pair of pants by Proenza Schouler. The turtleneck blouse and its elongated, oversized sleeves, the black leather blouse which gave a bold touch to the outfit. The fitted trousers came with a belt that cinched at her waistline.

The actor opted for natural makeup look paired with her signature filled-in brows, winged eyeliner and nude lips. Deepika opted for mid-parted pulled back loose ponytail. She completed off her look with black stilettos and huge golden hoops which complimented her ensemble perfectly.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt has an impeccable sense of style and is a fashion icon for the youngsters today. The Raazi actor has been a trendsetter since her debut film. Alia gave her fans a treat to their eyes with her all-black bold look. She sported a black leather top with ruffle details and loose black pants with rhinestones that added the perfect amount of shine to the overall attire. She completed her look with black pointed heels, sleek side-parted hair in a ponytail and a nude makeup visage.

