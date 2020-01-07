Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone And Nora Fatehi Pull Off The All-black Leather Look

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are currently busy promoting their upcoming films. Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak. While Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The one common thing about these actors is that all three of them are sporting an all-leather look.

Here is a look at them

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10 this year. Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted promoting the film in Mumbai wearing an all-black leather look. The star was sporting a faux leather by opting for a black blouse by We11Done with a pair of pants by Proenza Schouler. The turtleneck blouse and its elongated, oversized sleeves, the black leather blouse which gave a boxy touch to the outfit. The fitted trousers came with a belt that accentuated her waistline.

Shraddha Kapoor

The ABCD 2 actor has once again collaborated with Remo D'Souza for dance drama film Street Dancer 3D. For the launch of the upcoming song from the movie, Shraddha was sporting an all-black leather ensemble that stole everyone's attention. Shraddha was wearing a black PU Leather one-shoulder crop top and harem pants which were paired with nude block heels.

Nora Fatehi

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi, who is also a part of the film Street Dancer 3D. Nora went for this all-black leather outfit as she was spotted at the airport after the promotions of her upcoming film in Indore. The actor paired her outfit with a neutral-toned trench coat and black shoes and she took the airport-style a step ahead. Nora was also flaunting a pair of stylish shades and the fans loved her new look.

