Deepika Padukone Looks Glam In All-black With Her Ensembles; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is all set to have her fans swooning by her performance as the release of her upcoming film titled Chhapaak is just around the corner. Padukone is currently busy promoting her film across the country, in style. She is hands down, one of the fashionistas of Bollywood who seems to have a liking for black ensembles as she is often spotted donning black outfits.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Dances With Laxmi Agrawal Marking Her Tik Tok Debut | WATCH

Hence, check out Deepika Padukone rocking black like a pro:

As Deepika is currently busy promoting her film Chhapaak, the actor, at one of the promotional events donned an all-black latex ensemble which she paired with classic black Louboutin stilettos. She rounded off her look with oversized golden hoop hearings and a mid parted hairdo.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Says The Title 'Chhapaak' Was Not Convincing To Her At First

Deepika seems to have a knack for an all-black moment, as the Padmaavat actor chose to go all-black at the trailer launch event of Chhapaak. She donned a plain full-sleeves black dress which she paired with strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti and statement hearings with a sleek hairdo.

Flaunting her new hairstyle at one of the award shows, Deepika walked the red carpet of the award show in a black Alex Perry gown, styled by Shaleena Nathani. She completed the look with statement diamond earrings from Kasmia Fine Jewellery.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Consoles Laxmi Agarwal As She Tears Up Hearing Chhapaak Title Song

Yet another all-black moment of Deepika captured by Viral Bhayani as she attended Rohini Iyer's bash. Deepika sported a black high-slited dress from Nanushka which she paired her look with black stilettos, golden hoop earrings and classic red lips.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Is A Visual Delight As She Channels Her Inner Black Swan