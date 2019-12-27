Deepika Padukone's Red Outfits Perfect For New Year Eve Party Look

Deepika Padukone is known for her fashion game just as much as for her acting skills in Bollywood. The actor has also started her own online clothing brand so that fans can get their wardrobe inspired by her style. For all the Deepika fans and fashionistas in general, her style file can be a perfect inspiration for New Year’s red wardrobe.

Red outfits from Deepika Padukone’s look book

In the above picture, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a red, mini bodycon dress with a wide back. She paired the sleeveless dress with statement earrings. Her hair is left open in a sleek style giving her look a very vintage vibe. She opted for minimalistic makeup with red lips. This no-fuss ensemble of Deepika Padukone seems to be perfect for those who do not like dressing up too much but want a high glam quotient. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

In this picture, Deepika Padukone is wearing a red off-shoulder gown and exaggerated sleeves. She styled her hair in a tight braid. Her makeup was kept relatively simple. For those who have a fancy party can sport something like this and pair it with a wig or mask and they will be all ready for a New Year bash. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

In this picture, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a red one-shoulder gown with a slit on the waist and a high slit on one side. She kept her hair open in a wavy style and accessorised her outfit with statement earrings. She opted for a dewy look with red lips. For any high fashion party, one can wear this outfit from Deepika Padukone’s style file and be sure to take their glam quotient up by several notches. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

If the New year’s party is all about comfort, friends and family then this dress donned by Deepika Padukone seems to be perfect. It is a red, shirt dress with a tie-waist. To add some glam element to the otherwise simple dress, she went for a pair of golden heels and a pair of sleek bangles. Deepika Padukone styled her hair in a messy low ponytail. She kept her makeup natural with red lips. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

