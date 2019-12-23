Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Divas' On-point December Fashion Game

Deepika Padukone has time and again reinstated her position as the Queen Of Bollywood, with her impressive acting chops and an ever-impressive fashion sense. The popular Bollywood star, who had no movie release in 2019, has been in the news lately following the trailer release of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Apart from Padukone, other female actors who have grabbed all the eyeballs in 2019 are Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora, among others. Here are some looks sported by the actors in their recent media appearances. Have a look at it.

Top three December looks of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Chhapaak, was seen sporting some adorable fashion ensembles. Here are the top three looks of the actor giving a glimpse of her December style game. Have a look at it.

1. Deepika Padukone stunned her fans wearing a spectacular black gown in one of the promotional events of her upcoming movie, Chhapaak. Dressed in a long black bodycon, the actor complimented the all-black look with a peculiar pair of heels, which won many hearts.





2. Deepika Padukone stepped out in a beautiful floral saree designed by Sabyasachi. Dressed in a stunning red floral saree, the actor won many hearts with her rose tucked hairdo and her minimal makeup. The actor accompanied the look with a pair of Kundan earrings.

3. Deepika Padukone pulled-off a retro look in high-waisted jeans with ease and finesse. She wore an over-sized black t-shirt, and accompanied it with high-waisted jeans. The actor completed the look with golden hoops and heavy accessories.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, whose last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, has impressed the critics and has worked wonders at the box office, has impressed the movie-goers with her acting chops and stunning fashion ensembles. Here is a look at her top three fashion ensembles for December. Have a look at it.

1. Ananya Panday wore a peppy off-white dress, that had her fans gushing over her looks. Dressed in a gleaming off-white shirt, the actor made a unique fashion statement by pairing it with a high-waisted short skirt. She completed the look with a pair of maroon sneakers and a wide smile.

2. Ananya Panday was seen teasing her fans in a sizzling off-shoulder dress. Dressed in a bright yellow bodycon off-shoulder dress, Ananya set some major fashion goals with her latest fashion ensemble. She completed the modern look with minimal makeup and accessories.

3. Ananya Panday posted a picture from her latest vacation in Dubai, where she wore a sizzling beachwear, that has managed to grab the eyeballs. Dressed in a black off-shoulder crop top, the actor raised the temperature with her thigh-high skirt and quirky sunglasses.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who had a super impressive year, has impressed the movie-goers with her acting chops and fashion ensemble. The popular Bollywood actor, whose last movie Panipat established her as a force to reckon has some beautiful December fashion ensembles that has her fans drooling. Check Kriti Sanon's December looks.

Malaika Arora's December fashion ensemble

