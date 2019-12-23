Janhvi Kapoor Vs Ananya Panday: Who Will Land Up In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'?

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda is one of her favourite actors, she has been in the news for landing up the role opposite Vijay in his next film Fighter. But reportedly, there is one more Bollywood newcomer actor who is on the shortlist for the lead role in Puri Jagannath's next directorial with Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is none other than the Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday who impressed fans with her role of Tapasya Singh in the film. Fighter will be directed by Puri Jagannath and released in multiple languages throughout India. The movie is gaining a lot of hype since Vijay Deverakonda had gained a massive fan following in India post his Arjun Reddy stint.

Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya Panday kick-started her Bollywood career with Student Of The Year 2 and was seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Panday will reportedly feature in Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra's next project along with Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi. The makers and the actors of the film took to Instagram confirming about Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the cast of the new project. Apart from this, Ananya is also in the news for her next release alongside Ishaan Khatter, titled Khaali Peeli.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi is going to be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Varma and Raghubir Yadav in the segment directed by Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar. Janhvi was also busy working for a Netflix short-film named Sepia which is directed by Archit Kumar. Jahnvi will also appear in Ghost Stories on Netflix which is an anthological horror film. Other than the Netflix projects, Kapoor will also be seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2,all coming out in the coming year. Reportedly, Kapoor will also be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in Takht.

Conclusion on the leading actor for Vijay Deverkonda starrer 'Fighter'?

Fighter will be directed by Puri Jagannath and the race for who will land up as the leading lady opposite the Arjun Reddy fame is still on. Only time will tell who lands up the role depending on the availability of the dates by both the female actors as well as depending on who will help in attracting the audience pan India alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

