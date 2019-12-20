Deepika Padukone On How She And Ranveer Singh Strike A Balance Between Work And Home

Deepika Padukone, who is currently making headlines because of her upcoming film Chhapaak recently attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deepika sat down for a one-on-one interview with Rishi Darda, the editorial and managing director of Lokmat. During the interview, Deepika revealed how she and husband Ranveer Singh strike a balance between their tiring professional and personal lives.

Deepika Padukone on striking a balance

Deepika and Ranveer recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 15, 2019, along with their family members. During her interview with Rishi, the Padmaavat actor was asked about how she manages work and home. She responded saying that there were a lot of married couples there and everyone is equally busy and she does not think that their lives are very different from anyone else’s. She added that one has to respect each other and respect the fact that their careers are very, very important to them but at the same time, one has to make time for each other. Padukone added that is something where both she and Ranveer are on the same page. It is important for them to spend quality time with each other and their family and friends, so they make the time for that and are in the same profession so understand each other’s professional demands and they work around it.

Deepika walked the red carpet of the event with her upcoming film Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar of the Raazi fame. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020, and will face a clash Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

