Deepika Padukone And Neha Dhupia Twin At The Airport In Near-identical Outfits; See Pic

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Neha Dhupia were recently spotted twinning at the airport. The duo wore similar clothes but in different styles. There was barely any difference in their get-up and overall look.

Neha Dhupia and Deepika Padukone pull off the layered shirt look

Actors Neha Dhupia and Deepika Padukone were recently seen wearing similar clothes. The two were wearing a plain white long shirt in the pictures that have been doing the rounds on Instagram. They were seen wearing a black sweater on top of the collared shirt. However, the neck pattern of their sweater was different from each other. In bottoms, the duo was seen wearing denim pants. Neha Dhupia was wearing a lighter shade of blue with the ends of the pants ripped off, while Deepika Padukone was wearing dark blue jeans with the ends rolled up. Both the actors were also seen wearing a black pair of shades but of different shapes. The footwear chosen by the two also seems to differ, as Deepika Padukone opted for stilletos, while Neha opted for casual black shoes. Their hair was also put up in different styles. Have a look at their outfits here.

Deepika Padukone Shines in Chhapaak

The film Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, was released recently. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is being received well by the audience for the performances. Actor Deepika Padukone was loved for the way she portrayed the role of Malti. Most critics have described her efforts as “sincere” and “real”. The film Chhapaak, however, has not been doing very well at the box office.

