Deepika Padukone's Enviable Shoe Collection Which You Would Want To Steal

Deepika Padukone, who is currently on a roll promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak is one of the major fashion influencers of Bollywood as millions of her fans take fashion cues from her. Deepika has had her ups and downs with impressing fashion police across the globe but has lately upped her fashion game drastically. The Padmaavat actor has an enviable shoes' collection which you must surely check out.

Here are some of Deepika Padukone's shoes which you would want to steal from her closet:

Deepika Padukone seems to have a knack for all-black ensembles which is pretty evident from her Instagram feed. The actor is quite often spotted donning black outfits and decided to go all-black for Harper's Bazaar's cover shoot, for which she paired her outfit chunky black boots styled by Carrie L Goldberg.

For the cover shoot of yet another eminent magazine, Deepika paired her nude coloured outfit with a pair of nude laced shoes. She rounded off her look with mid-parted hairdo and minimalistic makeup and nude lips.

Padukone graced the red carpet of 2019 Cannes' day 2 in an all-off-white ensemble comprising a black gown with green snakeskin print which she paired with a handbag with the same snakeskin print and black and white dad sneakers. She rounded off her look with neon sunglasses and a side-parted hairdo.

One should surely take some cues on how to workout in style from Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor donned a pink tank top from Nike which she paired with black sweatpants. She rounded off her look a pair of black sneakers as she hit the gym.

