Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor To Come Together For This Project? Details Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one on-screen pair whose chemistry has been loved by the audience in the past. The two have also shared an interesting camaraderie with each other in their films which released after their alleged break up. After teaming up for several movies in the recent past, Ranbir and Deepika are reportedly going to come together for another project. Reports suggest that the two will come together for director Luv Ranjan's next film which is touted to be a quirky and twisted love story.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif - Which Actor Aced The Saree Game?

Ajay Devgn opted out of the film

It was speculated that Ajay Devgn was also a part of the film but reportedly opted out from the project. According to media reports, Luv is planning to rope in Deepika and Ranbir for his upcoming film. Reportedly, Ajay opted out from the film for some unknown reasons. However, Luv is looking forward to bring this quirky and twisted love story with the Tamasha actors on celluloid. The film is reportedly a different challenge for both Ranbir and Deepika as they will be attempting something which they have never done before. This movie will mark the fourth film of the pair.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Rejected Three Films With Husband Ranveer Singh? Read Here

Deepika will soon be seen in the film Chaapaak

They have earlier shared the screen space in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in the Ayan Mukherji directorial film Brahmastra opposite rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in the film Shamshera opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Deepika, on the other hand, is gearing up for her ambitious project Chaapaak which will be based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. She will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the film. The film will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar and will mark Deepika's first stint as a producer. She will also be seen opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in the film '83 where she will be playing his reel wife too. While Ranveer will be essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia in the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: Here Are Some Of The 'Piku' Actor's Favourite Flowers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.