Deepika Padukone Rejected Three Films With Husband Ranveer Singh? Read Here

Deepika Padukone who will be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in the film, '83 reportedly rejected three films back to back where she was to appear with her husband. As per a leading media publication, the actress did not want to 'overexpose' their couple appeal. The duo has starred in three films together namely Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been lauded for their onscreen camaraderie in movies like Ram-Leela, the actor duo have time and again managed to turn heads with their sizzling off-screen chemistry. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a private ceremony last year in Italy

Couple celebrate their first anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Tirupati for their first wedding anniversary. The Bollywood duo left for the holy in the wee hours of the morning and shared pictures on social media wherein Deepveer can be seen looking magnificent as they strike a pose for the camera. Both of them were Deepika was seen wearing a bright red colour saree accessorized with heavy jewelry dressed in traditional attires. While Singh opted for a beige-colored sherwani.

All about Deepika and Ranveer’s next project ‘83

Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, '83 chronicles the story of struggles and achievements of the cricket prodigy, Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the much-anticipated sports drama also stars Ammy Virk and Tahir Raaj Bhasin in prominent roles. ’83 marks the third biopic of Ranveer Singh, as the actor has portrayed real-life characters in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

