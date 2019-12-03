Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif - Which Actor Aced The Saree Game?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have always impressed fans with their impeccable dressing sense and fashion game. While Deepika can often be spotted looking graceful in the traditional six yards, Katrina seems less of a saree fan. Here are some instances for fans to judge who slayed the saree look better:

Deepika Padukone’s sarees

On her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone had recently posted a few pictures of hers in an ethereal ivory saree. It had golden embroidery on it which seemed to give the whole outfit a subtle elegance. She accessorised her look with a heavy polki choker and matching ear studs. Her hair was styled in a pulled-back bun while her makeup was kept minimalistic with smoky eyes. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Cannot Be Spotted Without Her Bagwati! Get To Know "her"

In the above picture, Deepika Padukone was seen sporting a pink saree by designer Sabyasachi. She had her hair tied in a low messy ponytail. Her makeup was kept natural with light smoky eyes. Deepika paired her outfit with a choker and a long necklace and matching earrings. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Vs Anushka Sharma - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Katrina Kaif’s sarees

Recently, on Instagram, Katrina Kaif posted a photo of herself in a red saree with floral embroidery on it. She kept her look rather simple with only a pair of earrings as an accessory. Katrina kept her hair in a sleek, straight look. Her makeup was relatively minimalistic with light smoky eyes and a bindi to complete the look. (Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif on Instagram)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: The Piku Actor's Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded

During the promotions of Bharat on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif sported the above outfit. It was a light pink silk saree with a long-sleeved blouse. The saree was paired with a similar floral, printed belt. Her only accessory included a white contemporary pair of earrings. Her makeup was kept natural with dark smoky eyes. (Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif on Instagram)

Also Read: Katrina Kaif: All You Need To Know About The Actor's Family Life

A look at Deepika Padukone's and Katrina Kaif's saree looks

In the above pictures, while Deepika Padukone was seen wearing the saree with a traditional look, she mostly kept her hair tied and sported heavy jewellery with her outfits. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, kept her ensemble relatively simple. She is mostly seen sporting silk sarees with open hair and minimal accessories. Also, while Deepika can frequently be seen in sarees, Katrina in saree is a rare look. It was only during the promotions of Bharat that the actor was frequently seen in sarees. But one thing which both the actors have in common is that they sport minimalistic makeup keeping it usually natural.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif: Here Is How The Actor Forayed Into The Bollywood

Also Read: Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Look Radiant In Their Gorgeous Pink Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.