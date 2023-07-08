Deepika Padukone Roots For Ranveer Singh After Not Sharing Post On His Birthday

Ranveer Singh recently celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6 and received birthday wishes from his fellow industry friends. However, his wife and renowned actress, Deepika Padukone, did not publicly wish him on social media. Now, after a few days, Deepika has posted a message of support for Ranveer after his feature in Vogue India.

3 things you need to know

Fans of the couple were disappointed when Deepika did not publicly wish Ranveer on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film is titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Deepika Padukone shows her support for Ranveer Singh

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika Padukone has reshared a post from Vogue India featuring Ranveer Singh's significant contributions to men's fashion in India over the years. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Hell Yea." See the post below:

The fallout of Deepika Padukone's missed birthday wish

Deepika and Ranveer are widely recognized as one of Bollywood's power couples. Whenever they share posts together, they quickly become trending topics. However, when Deepika didn't share a birthday post for her husband, their fans expressed their disappointment and flooded the comment section of Deepika's recent post. One user wrote, "I was waiting all day for Ranveer's birthday wish post on Deepika's Instagram." Another commented, "No birthday post for your husband??"

The love story of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple's love story began on the sets of their first film together, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. They later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

(A picture of the couple from their wedding album | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Meanwhile, both Deepika and Ranveer are currently engrossed in their respective film projects. Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, scheduled to hit screens on July 28. On the other hand, Deepika is busy with Project K and Fighter.