Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Kick-off Valentine's Week With Romantic Getaway; See Pic

As Valentine's Day draws closer, Bollywood is all geared up to celebrate. The glam couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seemingly all set to make the most of their Valentine's with a getaway.

Taking off to a much-needed vacation, the duo shared pictures of their passports, the actress wrote, "His &Hers...#vacation". And while Deepika did not reveal where she and Ranveer are going, the flight number visible on their boarding pass suggests that they are in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The love birds are taking a break after a long and hectic year. Take a look below-

READ: Deepika Padukone Feels Shakun Batra's Next Is Lighter Than Her Past Films

Deepika and Ranveer jet off to a vacation:

The actress's post was flooded with comments enquiring about her holiday destination and also wishing the couple a "very happy journey!"

READ: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

DeepVeer are among the most popular couples in the Bollywood-verse. Moreover, their fun banter has always grabbed attention whenever and wherever they visited.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are extremely guarded about their personal life, left us guessing their vacation destination, but due to the flight number, one was able to tell. The couple's much-deserved vacation comes after the 34-year-old actress released her film Chhapaak. Meanwhile, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently and is expected to begin his promotional duties for '83 once he's back from the vacation.

READ: Imtiaz Ali To Cast Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan In His Next? Read Details

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo. Pictures and videos of the event went viral on the internet and became a No.1 hit!

READ: Deepika Padukone Feels Shakun Batra's Next Is Lighter Than Her Past Films

READ: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.