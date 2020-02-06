Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

All the major Bollywood divas are extremely fashionable and style icons in their respective senses. No matter what they wear, they manage to carry it off with absolute confidence and comfort. Let us take a look at our favourite Bollywood actors slaying the yellow saree look with grace.

Divas who can inspire you with yellow sarees

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising in this yellow saree. The Chhapaak actor chose to pair the bright yellow saree with a long-sleeved blouse of the same colour. She kept her hair tied and wore long, hanging earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Good Newwz actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in the yellow saree. She wore a golden sleeveless blouse and kept her hair tied. Kareena Kapoor also wore huge hanging earrings with this golden yellow saree.

Malaika Arora

The diva looks sensational in this sunflower coloured saree and golden blouse. With tousled hair, smokey eyes and nude lips, Malaika Arora rounded up the look perfectly. She is setting major fashion goals for her fans with this ethnic look.

Kriti Sanon

The Panipat actor looks stunning in this bright yellow saree that she paired with an unconventional off-shoulder blouse. Kriti styled her hair in loose waves and rounded off the look with a very simple necklace. Check out the picture here.

