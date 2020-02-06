Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon surely know how to don a saree. Check out the pictures to see how they carry the colour yellow.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

All the major Bollywood divas are extremely fashionable and style icons in their respective senses. No matter what they wear, they manage to carry it off with absolute confidence and comfort. Let us take a look at our favourite Bollywood actors slaying the yellow saree look with grace.

Read Also: Kartik Aaryan Changes His Avatar In A Hilarious Video; Watch

Divas who can inspire you with yellow sarees

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising in this yellow saree. The Chhapaak actor chose to pair the bright yellow saree with a long-sleeved blouse of the same colour. She kept her hair tied and wore long, hanging earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan's "Mujhe Tang Kar Rahe Ho" Dialogue Gets A Hilarious Kartik Aaryan Twist

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Good Newwz actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in the yellow saree. She wore a golden sleeveless blouse and kept her hair tied. Kareena Kapoor also wore huge hanging earrings with this golden yellow saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Read Also: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Adorable Pictures With Wife And Kid Will Make Your Day!

Malaika Arora

The diva looks sensational in this sunflower coloured saree and golden blouse. With tousled hair, smokey eyes and nude lips, Malaika Arora rounded up the look perfectly. She is setting major fashion goals for her fans with this ethnic look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Read Also: Imtiaz Ali To Cast Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan In His Next? Read Details

Kriti Sanon

The Panipat actor looks stunning in this bright yellow saree that she paired with an unconventional off-shoulder blouse. Kriti styled her hair in loose waves and rounded off the look with a very simple necklace. Check out the picture here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Read Also: Alaya F Reveals Her Family Is Trending Because Of Her, Says They Are 'over the Moon'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020