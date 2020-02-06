Imtiaz Ali To Cast Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan In His Next? Read Details

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan were adored by fans on several occasions. Be it their Dheeme Dheeme Challenge at the Airport, or social media banter, many have loved the two together and have wished to see them on the big screen. Now as per recent news, their wishes might just come true. Read to know more.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Favourite Performance Of The Year 2020; See Which One It Is

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s next?

In an interview with a leading daily, Imtiaz Ali was asked about rumours of Deepika and Kartik working in a film. Answering the question, he admitted that he had heard the rumours. When he was asked if he will be bringing them together, Imtiaz said that there is nothing he has spoken to the two actors about, but hopefully, something will happen. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, fans speculated that it would be fun to see Deepika and Kartik in a single frame.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan Have An Interesting Instagram Equation

Deepika and Kartik’s Dheeme Dheeme challenge mesmerized many. Kartik Aaryan even called Deepika’s performances in her recent film Chhapaak, as his favourite performance of the year. The two has also tagged each other on a few Instagram stories.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Retained 'Love Aaj Kal' Title So As Not To 'confuse' Or 'cheat' The Audience

Imtiaz Ali has worked with Deepika Padukone in three films. In Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha as the director and in Cocktail as a writer. All three films received mostly positive responses from the audiences.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Reveals Details Of Randeep Hooda's Character In 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali are collaborating for the first time in their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead. It is a romantic drama film and is a sequel/ inspired from 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.