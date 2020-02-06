Deepika Padukone Feels Shakun Batra's Next Is Lighter Than Her Past Films

After giving a power-packed performance in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Deepika Padukone Chapaak, Deepika Padukone is all set to star in Shakun Batra's next, which is the adaptation of the iconic American comedy The Intern. The original version of the movie was helmed by Nancy Meyers. The film starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to announce that she has been roped in as the lead actor in the Hindi remake of the film. In an interview with a leading daily, Deepika spoke about Shakun's film, not exactly being light-hearted.

Deepika Padukone to play the lead in Shakun Batra's next, The Intern

Deepika Padukone has hands down carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The actor is also one of the highest-paid female actors of Bollywood and is also considered one of the finest actors of the current lot. Padukone recently starred in Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak which is a biography of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Piku actor has been roped in for Shakun Batra's upcoming project which is the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers' The Intern which released in 2015.

During an interview with a news portal, Deepika was asked whether Shakun Batra's The Intern is a much-needed breather after doing a few emotionally and physically draining films in the last few years. Deepika responded saying that Shakun's film cannot be termed light-hearted although the tone of the film is lighter than her last film Chhapaak which has her character going through the inner, emotional turmoil. She then added that the overall genre of the film is something that has not been seen much in Indian cinema as it is called 'domestic noir'. She further adds that the Indian audience is not that familiar with this genre of her upcoming film but at the same time feels that they are ready for it, as they have been exposed to that genre in different ways, be it Hollywood films or OTT platforms.

