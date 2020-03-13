Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Throwback Picture Will Melt Your Heart

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known to be one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for over six years. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen together in movies like Finding Fanny, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. Every time Ranveer and Deepika have starred in a movie, their fans have loved their chemistry.

One of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's most loved and talked about films is Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela wherein they shared scintillating chemistry. This throwback picture of DeepVeer from the sets of Ram Leela was recently posted on one of their fan pages and it's sure to leave fans in wonder. Check it out below.

This throwback picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will melt your heart

In the picture that went viral on social media, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen sitting by the lake engrossed in talking to each other. These pictures were from the sets of their superhit film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Ranveer Singh was seen as Ram Rajadi while Deepika Padukone was seen as Leela Sanera. The story revolves around this couple who are madly in love but make a sacrifice for their families, who have been at war for 500 years.

Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming project

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in an upcoming film, '83. The film is based on the true events that took place during the world cup which took place in 1983. This film is quite special for the couple, as they'll be playing an on-screen couple for the first time, after their marriage.

