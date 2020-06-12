Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan's BTS Video From 'Love Aaj Kal' Sets, Watch

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan have starred together in several movies including Cocktail, Race 2, Love Aaj Kal, and more. As far as Love Aaj Kal is concerned, the movie was a box office hit not only for its storyline but also for its songs. Here's a BTS video showcasing the hard work put in by the two actors for their song Aahun Aahun from the film, Love Aaj Kal.

Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali khan’s ‘Aahun Aahun’ BTS video

The video begins with Saif Ali Khan rehearsing in casual clothes for the song. Saif is seen in a different avatar with his grey workout wear and sweat dripping all over. The actor is trying his best to nail the steps five days prior to the main shoot of the song. Another still of the video showcases Deepika in a light pink tank top and basic black leggings rehearsing her steps for the main song. The two stars are seen trying their best to nail the dance steps with the song choreographers.

The main shoot day showcases the vast set with everyone dressed up in their costumes. Director Imtiaz Ali is seen giving instructions to the actors and the team. Huge lights, trucks, chunky props give a larger-than-life feeling. In the video, everyone on the sets can be seen dressed up in Punjabi outfits with turbans, ready to nail the song.

The team is later seen appreciating Saif Ali Khan and his flawless dance steps. Imtiaz is seen explaining the song and its lyrics and the theme of Ahun Ahun song. Another still showcases Saif changing from an all-Punjabi outfit to a western look. With frayed and ripped jeans and black shoes, he looked all set to rock the song.

Deepika, on the other hand, danced alongside Saif in a black crop top and jeans. The two stars add fire on the floor with their moves. Later on, Deepika was also seen in an electric blue ballerina dress. The dress was super blingy and had a halter neckline. The song saw the two actors change their looks every now and then.

