Deepika Padukone Has Worked With These Actors Only Once, See List

Deepika Padukone has time and again impressed masses with her unmissable camaraderie with co-stars like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in her films. However, there are a few actors with whom Deepika Padukone has worked only once. Here is the list of those actors:

Farhan Akhtar

Deepika Padukone worked with Farhan Akhtar in the much-acclaimed mind-twister entertainer Karthik Calling Karthik, which released in 2010. Karthik Calling Karthik follows the story of a man, who is unlucky in love and bullied at work and is resigned to his dead-end life until it's transformed by mysterious calls from - himself. Directed by Vijay Lalwani, Karthik Calling Karthik also stars Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Imtiaz Ali's Collaborations Like 'Love Aaj Kal' And More

Rishi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone worked with Rishi Kapoor in the much-loved rom-com Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor in the leading roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal follows the story of an old-fashioned romantic man, who tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend. Released in 2009, Love Aaj Kal also stars Rahul Khanna and Raj Zutshi in prominent roles. Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor were roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, however, due to the actor’s tragic demise, it is unsure who will be cast alongside Deepika in the upcoming movie.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Songs Together To Add To Your Playlist

Imran Khan

In 2010, Deepika worked with actor Imran Khan in the much-acclaimed film, Break Ke Baad, which follows the story of childhood friends Abhay and Aaliya, as they experience plenty of obstacles in their paths finding their way in the world and back to each other. Helmed and written by Danish Aslam, Break Ke Baad also stars Sharmila Tagore and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

Also Read | Netflix Asks Tweeple To Caption Deepika Padukone’s Pic, Gets Hilarious Responses

What's next for Deepika?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next.

Also Read | Netflix Asks Tweeple To Caption Deepika Padukone’s Pic, Gets Hilarious Responses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.