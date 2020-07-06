Deepika Padukone Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Graced The Atelier Zuhra Outfit Like A Diva?

Be it a reception party or an award function, donning a beautiful and elegant one-piece is never out of style. Some time ago, actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan donned a sparkly Atelier Zuhra outfit. Let's take a look at how the actors pulled it off.

Also Read | Times When Deepika Padukone Made It To Forbes India's Highest-earning Celebrities List

Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone turned heads when she shot for the cover shoot of a famous magazine, which features the actor posing in a sparkly sea weed-coloured Atelier Zuhra outfit. Deepika Padukone teamed the outfit with a paint-spilled inspired jacket, which features a spill of many colours. Keeping her makeup minimal, Deepika Padukone kept her tresses open for the shoot. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone Got Emotional While Interacting With Indian Army Jawans

Meanwhile, actor Sara Ali Khan went for the retro look with a hint of modernity, as sported a cabaret-style hairdo with the Atelier Zuhra outfit, which was of pink candy-floss colour. Keeping her makeup precise, Sara Ali Khan teamed her look with a snake-inspired ring. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Or Deepika Padukone, Who Styled White Pant-suit Better?

Deepika and Sara: On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone Got Emotional While Interacting With Indian Army Jawans

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Directed by Anand L Rai, the movie also features Akshay's Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The actor also has Atrangi Re in her kitty which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles. Directed by Anand L Rai, Atrangi Re is slated to hit the theatres in February 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.