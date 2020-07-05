Times When Deepika Padukone Made It To Forbes India's Highest-earning Celebrities List

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in a career spanning more than a decade has featured in Forbes India's highest-earning celebrities multiple times. Deepika Padukone first featured in the list in 2014, following which, the actor has consecutively been a part of the Forbes list. Here's a detailed list of the times Deepika Padukone was in Forbes India's highest-earning list.

Deepika Padukone in Forbes India highest-earning celebrities

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list 2014

Deepika Padukone first featured in the highest-earning celebrity list in 2014. According to the list, Deepika Padukone was the highest-earning female actor for the year 2013. Deepika Padukone's net worth according to the list was Rs 67.2 crore. Besides Deepika, actors like Priety Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, others too were on the list.

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list 2015

In 2015, Deepika Padukone signed big-budgeted movies like Piku and Tamasha, and her films like Happy New Year and Kochaidaiiyaan made her one of the highest-earning female celebrities in 2015. She held the ninth position in Forbes India Celebrity 100 in 2015. Deepika Padukone's net worth according to the list was Rs 59 crore. Apart from Deepika Padukone actors like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma also featured on the list.

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list 2016

Deepika Padukone, in 2015, starred in Bajirao Mastani, alongside Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year, which led to Deepika Padukone making a place for herself in Forbes India's highest-earning celebrities 2016. Deepika Padukone held the sixth position in the list with Rs 69.75 crores of income. Apart from Deepika Padukone, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor also featured on the list.

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2018

In 2017, Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with the XXX franchise. Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut and multiple brand deals expedited her to the fourth position in the highest-earning celebrities list. Deepika Padukone's net worth for 2018 was a staggering 112 crores. Deepika Padukone's net worth had gone past actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in 2018.

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2019

Deepika Padukone who did not have any releases in 2019, slipped from the fourth position to the tenth position in the highest-earning celebrities list. Deepika Padukone's net worth for 2019 was Rs 48 crores. Besides Deepika Padukone, actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma also featured on the list.

