When Deepika Padukone Got Emotional While Interacting With Indian Army Jawans

Deepika Padukone is one of the actors who never disappoints her fans be it with her acting performances in movies or social interactions. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone had interacted with the Indian Army members. Here are some of the highlights from her emotional interaction with the Indian Army.

Deepika Padukone gets emotional while talking about her father

Deepika Padukone got emotional and burst into tears at one point during her interactions with the jawans on a media channel. One of the soldiers recounted his experience with his father. The soldier said that he misses his late father and feels that as a son he could not take care of him. Deepika Padukone was then asked if she is able to spend time with her father and family despite her busy schedule. Deepika then burst into tears while talking about her parents. The host then turned towards the soldier and asked him if he visits his family whenever he gets time. The soldier replied that he does visit his family when he gets a holiday from duty or talks to them over calls.

The Indian Army personnel were also thrilled to meet Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. One of the soldiers had cancelled his trip home just to meet Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood diva expressed her gratitude and said that she feels very good when someone does something like this and she was very happy to be there. One of the jawans also performed on her hit dance number Love Mera Hit Hit. Deepika Padukone also matched some steps with the soldier and praised him for his dance and his amazing energy and expressions.

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie, Chhapaak. The movie was helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also featured talented actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The Bollywood diva was seen on the big screen after almost a year. Chhapaak earned praise from the critics but failed to create a big impact on the box office.

She will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83. The movie is based on legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and his 1983 Indian Cricket Team’s memorable world cup win. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in the movie. Her husband Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev in '83.

