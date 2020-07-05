Parineeti Chopra Or Deepika Padukone, Who Styled White Pant-suit Better?

Deepika Padukone makes sure that she looks perfect every time she steps out. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra is also one of those B’Town divas who gives major fashion goals to all her fans. The Bollywood fashion sensations wore a kind of similar white pantsuit. Both the divas nailed the look perfectly by putting their best fashion foot forward.

A classy pantsuit has now become a wardrobe staple for every fashion diva. The impeccable statements of Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone have always been the talk of the town. Surprisingly, both Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra were spotted wearing this equally splendid white formal wear. Deepika loves to wear white outfits, and her Instagram is flooded with her pictures in white ensembles, and one of this white pantsuit donned by her is a super stylish one. Another Bollywood fashion diva who made a chic appearance in a white three-piece pantsuit was worn by Parineeti Chopra. Both the actors looked gorgeous in those formal dresses. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who slew the white pantsuit look better.

Fashion Faceoff: Parineeti Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the white stylish pantsuit better?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika had opted for this white pantsuit for one of her photoshoots. In this formal look, she is wearing a white formal apparel like a pro. Her attire was designed by Alberta Ferretti and she donned this attire to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Deepika Padukone stunned in the three-piece pant-suit look very stunningly which denotes power in this photo. The Padmaavat actor paired her outfit with long diamond earrings and, shimmery silver eyeshadow, and nude shade make-up. Her dress had a long flowy cape. She completed her look by opting for a simple yet elegant hairstyle, a middle-parted low bun.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looked exceptionally adorable in this white and black pantsuit which she donned for Namaste England wrap-up party in Mumbai. Parineeti Chopra pulled off this black and white pantsuit, which was just on point and grabbed all the attention of the audience. Parineeti opted for a black tube top, with white high-waist pants and wore a white blazer on top. Her summer-perfect pantsuit was from Zara and had a plunging neckline. The Ishaqzaade actor matched her outfit with black heels and carried an off-white colour box clutch. Parineeti rounded off her well-fitted tailored suit with delicate jewellery to stay simple yet chic with her bold makeup and sleek middle-parted hairstyle.

