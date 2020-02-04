Check Out Deepika Padukone And Sonam Kapoor's Classic Looks In Saree

Both Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are known for their impeccable style and fashion sense. These actors are popular for serving their best looks, be it a party, a promo, or a movie. The actors also share a somewhat similar style when it comes to dressing up in traditional outfits. These actors always nail their look in a saree, rendering fans speechless with their impeccably elegant look. Let's take a look at these celebs' distinctive style in a saree. Below are Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's photos in a saree.

Also read: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Remains Of Victims Released To Families After Examination

Also read: LeBron James Calls Himself 'Girl Dad', To Honour Gianna During All-Star Game

Deepika Padukone is an icon among all ages for her style. Her traditional Indian saree look with her stunning looks is timeless. The actor also never fails to give us some serious fashion goals.

Sonam Kapoor's photos in a saree

Sonam Kapoor's distinctive style allows her to look flawless. The actor is always on top of her fashion game. And when it comes to a more traditional look, say saree, Sonam always looks elegant. You can also see this in the picture with her husband.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.