Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Remains Of Victims Released To Families After Examination

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 other people passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser, Gigi's teammate Alyssa Altobelli and her parents John and Keri, Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan were the other victims of the tragic accident. The group of 9 were travelling to the girls' basketball game in Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Remains released to victims’ families after examination

According to Los Angeles County coroner’s office, all remains were released to the families as of Monday. Previously, Kobe Bryant's body along with three others (Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli and Sarah Chester) were identified. National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) examined the bodies before releasing them. NTSB is continuing their investigation about the cause of the crash, though low weather conditions were apparent.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Investigation to find out the exact cause of the crash

According to reports, the NTSB will be assigning a Go Team to find the actual cause for the crash. A report including the highlight findings should be released in 10 days. A detailed investigation about the pilot's history, chopper maintenance and record of the owner and operator will be conducted. Reports claim that an official statement about the crash might be released after a year.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Pictures taken show low visibility due to bad weather

I try and video /photograph all the weird stuff happening above my house in Glendale,CA. Unfortunately this morning I didn’t realize I was filming the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others were in 31 minutes before they crashed . RIP pic.twitter.com/8zdiplvEbv — THEIR ONLY DREAMS (@theironlydreams) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Communication with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before the crash

According to ESPN, the pilot contacted ATC before the crash, informing that the helicopter had begun ascension. ATC, however, told the pilot that they were too low for flight following and hence could not be picked up by the radar. Recent reports confirm that the pilot had received permission to fly below the usual level due to bad weather conditions. After the communication ended, no distress call was received. The helicopter had been cleared for flight and took off from the John Wayne airport at 9:06 AM on Sunday. They flew from Boyle Heights and circled Glendale before reaching the crash destination.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: How and when did the crash happen?

According to reports, the helicopter turned left at 9:40 AM to head southeast. However, it disappeared into the fog surrounding the area. They were flying at around 2000 feet above sea level with a speed of 184 mph. While crashing, the helicopter was reportedly travelling at a speed for 45 mph, which is approximately 4,000 feet per minute. The Sikorsky S-76 crashed near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen street in Calabasas. Locals called 911 at 9:47 AM. Responders on the scene included 56 fire personnel (firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics and hand crews) and sheriff's deputies.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site

According to the LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, the fire had spread a quarter of an acre. Jennifer Homendy, a National Transport Safety Board member, stated that pieces of the helicopter were scattered across 600 feet. One of the hills had an impact area. The tail was down on the left, the fuselage was on the other side and the main rotor ended up hundred yards beyond the scene.

